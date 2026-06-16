Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Acquired by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,798 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $389.20 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.88. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.78 and a twelve month high of $398.13. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.94.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $19,692,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 319,863 shares in the company, valued at $34,420,457.43. This trade represents a 36.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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