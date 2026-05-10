Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,593 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 120,649 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Astera Labs worth $34,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,827,506 shares of the company's stock worth $2,300,344,000 after buying an additional 84,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,451 shares of the company's stock worth $458,065,000 after buying an additional 195,992 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 46.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,507,675 shares of the company's stock worth $295,203,000 after buying an additional 479,360 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 16.7% during the third quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,351 shares of the company's stock worth $269,881,000 after buying an additional 197,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Astera Labs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $1,077,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 118,084 shares in the company, valued at $12,725,912.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,757 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $657,925.84. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,257.28. This represents a 5.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,888 shares of company stock valued at $150,764,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $199.79 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 3.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.Astera Labs's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALAB shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $229.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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