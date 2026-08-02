Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,860 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Astera Labs worth $22,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,708,000. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 78,140 shares of the company's stock worth $12,999,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Revere Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Astera Labs by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,990 shares of the company's stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $311.23 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $359.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 210.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.66. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $499.48.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $225.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $284.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In related news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,859,700. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 75,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,882,106.96. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,676,845 shares of company stock valued at $444,928,806. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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