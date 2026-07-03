Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Stock Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atreides Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 2,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,611,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,038,000 after buying an additional 1,549,144 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after buying an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock worth $220,733,000 after buying an additional 960,899 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,980,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Astera Labs by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,927 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,419,000 after acquiring an additional 858,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Astera Labs from $240.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Astera Labs

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $702,214,489.08. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,441 shares of company stock worth $444,969,514. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $406.42 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.14.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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