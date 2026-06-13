Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Purchases 244,946 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4,349.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,578 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 244,946 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,558,563,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after buying an additional 2,934,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock worth $298,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 4.5%

ANET stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $34,744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,848 shares in the company, valued at $17,664,154.64. This represents a 66.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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