Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,099 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Cigna Group by 1,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 138 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Cigna Group by 53.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 153 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $294.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.30. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CI. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CI

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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