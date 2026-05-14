Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Invests $7.69 Million in Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,452 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $7,688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,003,668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $258,854,000 after acquiring an additional 78,220 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $1,316,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 55.4% during the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,524 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 69,383 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,217,726 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $157,001,000 after acquiring an additional 30,951 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 256.8% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 47,170 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 33,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company's stock.

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Fiserv Stock Down 4.6%

FISV stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.17 and a 12 month high of $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $81.00 to $64.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $78.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FISV

Trending Headlines about Fiserv

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Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

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