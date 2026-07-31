Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. $AESI Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI - Free Report) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,301 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 171,188 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,631 shares of the company's stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 23,966 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,580 shares of the company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,197 shares of the company's stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AESI

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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