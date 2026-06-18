Atreides Management LP Has $268.04 Million Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 2,496.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,194 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,549,144 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs makes up about 3.3% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Atreides Management LP owned approximately 0.95% of Astera Labs worth $268,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company's stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $24,236,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $10,261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the company's stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Finally, Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $41,526,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total transaction of $1,277,046.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,909,822.90. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total value of $116,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,064,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,256 shares of company stock worth $459,844,296 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB stock opened at $374.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 3.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $183.89. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $398.13.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 26.72%.The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs's revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALAB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $155.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.75.

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Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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