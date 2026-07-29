Atreides Management LP Invests $6.54 Million in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,068 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Trading Down 9.7%

Shares of NBIS opened at $169.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $299.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.68.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 16,937 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $3,987,816.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 274,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $64,692,948.35. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This represents a 10.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius continues to attract bullish attention because of rapid AI-cloud growth, strategic backing from Nvidia and major capacity agreements with Microsoft and Meta. Supporters argue these relationships could help justify the company’s elevated valuation. Can Nebius Stock Turn a $10,000 Investment Into $1 Million?

Nebius continues to attract bullish attention because of rapid AI-cloud growth, strategic backing from Nvidia and major capacity agreements with Microsoft and Meta. Supporters argue these relationships could help justify the company’s elevated valuation. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investment thesis says Nebius is transitioning from simply renting GPUs toward owning a broader, higher-margin AI-cloud platform. Reported AI-cloud revenue growth, contracted power capacity and anchor customers could create a long-term competitive advantage. Nebius: A Software Company The Market Insists On Renting Out

A bullish investment thesis says Nebius is transitioning from simply renting GPUs toward owning a broader, higher-margin AI-cloud platform. Reported AI-cloud revenue growth, contracted power capacity and anchor customers could create a long-term competitive advantage. Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s reported strategic stake and Nebius’ $775 million asset-backed financing are viewed as validation and could help fund GPU deployments while limiting reliance on shareholder dilution. Nebius' Real Catalyst Isn't Nvidia

Nvidia’s reported strategic stake and Nebius’ $775 million asset-backed financing are viewed as validation and could help fund GPU deployments while limiting reliance on shareholder dilution. Neutral Sentiment: Nebius called an August 25 annual general meeting to approve its 2025 accounts and consider changes to its capital structure. The meeting is an upcoming corporate event, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Nebius Group Calls August 25 AGM

Nebius called an August 25 annual general meeting to approve its 2025 accounts and consider changes to its capital structure. The meeting is an upcoming corporate event, but its financial impact is not yet clear. Neutral Sentiment: Meta reportedly may resell excess AI-computing capacity at a premium. This could support demand for neocloud providers such as Nebius, although it also introduces uncertainty around Meta’s long-term infrastructure strategy.

Meta reportedly may resell excess AI-computing capacity at a premium. This could support demand for neocloud providers such as Nebius, although it also introduces uncertainty around Meta’s long-term infrastructure strategy. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary highlights that NBIS has already experienced a substantial run-up and may be vulnerable to a sharp valuation-driven correction if growth slows, margins disappoint or capital spending increases. Nebius Could Get Cut In Half

Bearish commentary highlights that NBIS has already experienced a substantial run-up and may be vulnerable to a sharp valuation-driven correction if growth slows, margins disappoint or capital spending increases. Negative Sentiment: The immediate retreat appears consistent with profit-taking and investor caution toward expensive, high-beta AI infrastructure stocks. Recent coverage emphasizes that the long-term opportunity is promising but not guaranteed, leaving NBIS particularly sensitive to sentiment and execution risks.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Freedom Capital raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $222.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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