Atria Investments Inc Acquires 12,906 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 12,906 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $132.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average of $133.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at $18,152,687.84. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,250 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America set a $162.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.04.

View Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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