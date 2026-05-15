Atria Investments Inc Acquires 5,240 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,371 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.16.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total transaction of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. This represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.93 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $320.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here