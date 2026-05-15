Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in CME Group were worth $10,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $297.70 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.17 and a 52-week high of $329.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 63.19% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group's payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 3,291 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.37, for a total value of $1,097,120.67. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,397,597.04. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,791 shares of company stock worth $2,489,421. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CME Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $340.00 to $316.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $362.00 to $353.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CME Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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