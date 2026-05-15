Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Moneco Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Article Title

Texas Instruments’ analog business is reported to be rebounding strongly, with Q1 analog revenues up 22% to $3.92 billion as industrial demand and AI data-center spending improve the outlook for 2026. Positive Sentiment: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Article Title

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target on TXN to $300, signaling continued analyst confidence even though it kept a neutral stance. Positive Sentiment: The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Article Title

The stock is drawing heavy investor attention and is trading near its 52-week high, which suggests momentum remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Article Title

A recent article highlighted TXN’s sharp run-up and questioned whether the stock is now fully valued after its rapid gain, which may temper near-term enthusiasm. Negative Sentiment: Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Article Title

Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares at an average price of $306.41, a sizable reduction in her holdings that can sometimes be viewed as a caution signal by investors. Negative Sentiment: VP Shanon Leonard also sold shares earlier this week, adding to insider selling activity around the stock. Article Title

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $308.17 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $310.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is currently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $258.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares in the company, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 257,584 shares of company stock valued at $70,960,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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