Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,515 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Lam Research were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles say Lam Research is an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid operating momentum and the potential for strong long-term returns.

Several recent articles say Lam Research is an “incredible growth stock,” pointing to solid operating momentum and the potential for strong long-term returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary remain bullish, with coverage noting that Wall Street’s average recommendation is effectively a Buy and that price targets have been raised as the stock pushed above the $300 level.

Analysts and market commentary remain bullish, with coverage noting that Wall Street’s average recommendation is effectively a Buy and that price targets have been raised as the stock pushed above the $300 level. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also being supported by Lam’s recent earnings beat, with revenue of $5.84 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.47, both topping expectations and reinforcing confidence in demand trends tied to AI infrastructure.

Investor interest is also being supported by Lam’s recent earnings beat, with revenue of $5.84 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.47, both topping expectations and reinforcing confidence in demand trends tied to AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced upcoming participation in investor conferences, which does not change fundamentals but may keep the stock in focus for traders and institutions.

The company also announced upcoming participation in investor conferences, which does not change fundamentals but may keep the stock in focus for traders and institutions. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles discussed Lam Research’s long-term stock performance and valuation, which may support sentiment but are not new catalysts by themselves.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore upped their target price on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. New Street Research boosted their price target on Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $299.15 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $79.49 and a twelve month high of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $374.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.00 and a 200 day moving average of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here