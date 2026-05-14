Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,385 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $17,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graney & King LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.5% in the second quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 50 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,078.00 to $1,021.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $942.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9%

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $954.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $582.50 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $874.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $876.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs’ alternatives unit acquired FGI Worldwide, extending its push into private credit, trade finance, and specialty lending as demand for non-bank financing remains strong. Goldman Sachs Alternatives Acquires FGI Worldwide

Goldman Sachs’ alternatives unit acquired FGI Worldwide, extending its push into private credit, trade finance, and specialty lending as demand for non-bank financing remains strong. Positive Sentiment: The bank recently topped earnings expectations, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, supporting investor confidence in Goldman Sachs’ trading and investment-banking franchise.

The bank recently topped earnings expectations, with revenue and EPS both beating estimates, supporting investor confidence in Goldman Sachs’ trading and investment-banking franchise. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs continues to be highlighted in market commentary as a dividend and growth name, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors.

Goldman Sachs continues to be highlighted in market commentary as a dividend and growth name, reinforcing its appeal to income-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs analysts issued multiple stock calls on other companies this week, including a bullish initiation on AEVEX and a sell rating on Super Micro Computer; these moves show the firm remains active on the Street but do not directly change Goldman’s fundamentals.

Goldman Sachs analysts issued multiple stock calls on other companies this week, including a bullish initiation on AEVEX and a sell rating on Super Micro Computer; these moves show the firm remains active on the Street but do not directly change Goldman’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed Goldman’s views on macro trends such as dollar strength, Fed rate-cut timing, hedge fund positioning, and AI spending. These may matter for the broader trading environment, but the impact on GS itself is indirect.

Several articles discussed Goldman’s views on macro trends such as dollar strength, Fed rate-cut timing, hedge fund positioning, and AI spending. These may matter for the broader trading environment, but the impact on GS itself is indirect. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary about Goldman’s AI plans and internal automation efforts points to longer-term efficiency potential, but it also reflects uncertainty about how quickly AI can be adopted safely inside a large bank.

Commentary about Goldman’s AI plans and internal automation efforts points to longer-term efficiency potential, but it also reflects uncertainty about how quickly AI can be adopted safely inside a large bank. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs strategist commentary warned that U.S. stocks may be getting frothy and pushed back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, a reminder that a less supportive market backdrop could weigh on capital markets activity.

Goldman Sachs strategist commentary warned that U.S. stocks may be getting frothy and pushed back expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, a reminder that a less supportive market backdrop could weigh on capital markets activity. Negative Sentiment: Some market pieces noted Goldman’s cautious calls on individual names and the firm’s concern about AI-related operational risks, which could temper enthusiasm around the bank’s near-term outlook.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total value of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,413,472.04. This trade represents a 30.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,824 shares of company stock worth $25,062,242 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

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