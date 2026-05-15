Atria Investments Inc Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,550 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 23,175 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 276.2% in the 4th quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The business's 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Benchmark reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Uber Technologies

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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