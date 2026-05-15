Atria Investments Inc Has $12.51 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after selling 8,693 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 269,511 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $55,180,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Applied Materials by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,101,772 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $635,057,000 after buying an additional 145,050 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 82.2% during the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 26,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Applied Materials by 21.8% in the third quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 96,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $1,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $440.56 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $377.52 and its 200 day moving average is $318.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.47 and a 1-year high of $448.45. The stock has a market cap of $349.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total value of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,615. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 3,969 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.02, for a total value of $1,496,392.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,624.78. The trade was a 12.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 12,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Applied Materials from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $389.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Key Applied Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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