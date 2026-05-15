Atria Investments Inc Has $13.47 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,591 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MRSH opened at $159.99 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.16 and a fifty-two week high of $235.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 31.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Marsh & McLennan Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marsh & McLennan reported strong first-quarter results earlier this year, beating EPS expectations and posting 7.6% revenue growth, which supports the company’s fundamentals and may help limit downside.

Marsh & McLennan reported strong first-quarter results earlier this year, beating EPS expectations and posting 7.6% revenue growth, which supports the company’s fundamentals and may help limit downside. Neutral Sentiment: No major new operating update or earnings release for MRSH was included in the latest news batch, so today’s move appears more tied to broader trading dynamics than to a fresh company announcement.

No major new operating update or earnings release for MRSH was included in the latest news batch, so today’s move appears more tied to broader trading dynamics than to a fresh company announcement. Negative Sentiment: The stock is trading close to its 12-month low and remains below its 50-day moving average, which can signal weak technical momentum and may weigh on investor sentiment.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

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