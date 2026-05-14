Atria Investments Inc Has $18.91 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,579 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. The trade was a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 22,527 shares of company stock worth $3,667,283 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.34 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.33. The stock has a market cap of $331.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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