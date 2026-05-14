Atria Investments Inc Has $51.07 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,548 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of Atria Investments Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Tesla were worth $51,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mainsail Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in Tesla by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 4,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $445.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 408.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.21 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average price is $385.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $418.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.29.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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