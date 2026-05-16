Atria Investments Inc Has $6.01 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,823 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adena T. Friedman sold 113,611 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $9,706,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,965,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,953,765.44. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Cohen Tal sold 15,518 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $1,408,258.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,530,126. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 231,002 shares of company stock valued at $20,295,941 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $91.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.09 and a 12-month high of $101.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.70.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.Nasdaq's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Nasdaq's dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Nasdaq from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report).

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