Atria Investments Inc Has $9.45 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 75 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company's stock.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 6,196 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.79, for a total value of $5,637,058.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 49,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,330,286.75. The trade was a 11.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,682 shares of company stock valued at $81,815,568. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $860.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $923.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CAT stock opened at $918.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $423.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $772.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $678.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.24 and a 12-month high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The company had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Caterpillar's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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