Atria Investments Inc Lowers Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,494 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 55,278 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in General Motors were worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $12.64 from $11.81, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. It also lifted estimates for Q2 2026 and FY2027, which may be supporting sentiment around GM’s profit outlook.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for GM to $12.64 from $11.81, signaling stronger near-term earnings expectations. It also lifted estimates for Q2 2026 and FY2027, which may be supporting sentiment around GM’s profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: GM’s Ultium Cells Ohio plant is reportedly recalling some workers after a production halt in January, a sign that battery operations may be stabilizing and could improve EV supply-chain execution.

GM’s Ultium Cells Ohio plant is reportedly recalling some workers after a production halt in January, a sign that battery operations may be stabilizing and could improve EV supply-chain execution. Neutral Sentiment: GM is reportedly planning to discontinue Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks. That could help GM focus resources on better-performing products, but it may also reflect portfolio pruning rather than a major growth catalyst.

GM is reportedly planning to discontinue Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks. That could help GM focus resources on better-performing products, but it may also reflect portfolio pruning rather than a major growth catalyst. Negative Sentiment: GM recently paid a record penalty tied to California privacy-law violations, and a separate report says the company agreed to a $12.75 million settlement over OnStar data collection and sales. These headlines add regulatory and reputational overhang.

GM recently paid a record penalty tied to California privacy-law violations, and a separate report says the company agreed to a $12.75 million settlement over OnStar data collection and sales. These headlines add regulatory and reputational overhang. Negative Sentiment: GM is also facing a lawsuit related to recalled 10-speed automatic transmissions, which could create additional legal costs and keep quality-control issues in focus for investors.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

See Also

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