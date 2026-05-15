Atria Investments Inc Purchases 11,296 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,822 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 11,296 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 135.4% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $95.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.88 and a one year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. This represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,572,165. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seaport Research Partners decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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