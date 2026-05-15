Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Atria Investments Inc cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the software company's stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Adobe were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $405.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $235.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Adobe from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $338.15.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Trading Up 0.4%

Adobe stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.13 and a 12-month high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a return on equity of 64.48% and a net margin of 29.48%.The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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