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Atria Investments Inc Sells 20,062 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • Atria Investments reduced its Shopify stake by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, selling 20,062 shares and leaving it with 161,388 shares valued at about $25.98 million.
  • Shopify stock was under pressure, opening at $95.40 and trading near its 52-week low of $94.56, well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Despite the weak share price, analysts remain broadly positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating with an average price target of $158.42, and recent earnings showed revenue of $3.17 billion, beating estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shopify.

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,388 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 20,062 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Shopify were worth $25,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 4.4%

Shopify stock opened at $95.40 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.56 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 10.77%.The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Shopify from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Shopify from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $158.42.

View Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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