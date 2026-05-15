Atria Investments Inc Sells 2,132 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Benjamin R. Davies sold 2,189 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $719.61, for a total transaction of $1,575,226.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,661.11. The trade was a 93.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 147 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.98, for a total value of $107,748.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,774.50. This trade represents a 5.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $807.00 to $742.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $688.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $710.74.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:NOC opened at $548.38 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $659.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $634.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52 week low of $459.25 and a 52 week high of $774.00. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of -0.11.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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