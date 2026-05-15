Atria Investments Inc Sells 30,833 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,601 shares of the coffee company's stock after selling 30,833 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $16,126,000 after buying an additional 81,952 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,642 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,225 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,710 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company's stock.

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.99 and a fifty-two week high of $108.88. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Starbucks's payout ratio is currently 187.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $233,621.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,559 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,111,085. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Starbucks

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. New Street Research set a $90.00 price target on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Stories

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