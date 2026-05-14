Atria Investments Inc Sells 5,685 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,433 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,685 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Mastercard were worth $40,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $490.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $504.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $656.00.

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Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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