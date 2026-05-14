Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,941 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,859 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 6,941 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc's holdings in Home Depot were worth $19,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,400,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,619,229,000 after buying an additional 30,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130,293 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,104,694,000 after acquiring an additional 197,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,181,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,504,546,000 after acquiring an additional 116,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:HD opened at $302.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.27 and a twelve month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company's 50 day moving average is $334.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The firm's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Trending Headlines about Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan reiterated a Buy rating, citing resilient spring demand, strength in professional customers, and momentum in big-ticket sales, which supports the long-term investment case for Home Depot (HD) . Article Title

J.P. Morgan reiterated a rating, citing resilient spring demand, strength in professional customers, and momentum in big-ticket sales, which supports the long-term investment case for . Positive Sentiment: Truist kept a Buy rating even after cutting its price target to $394 from $424, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Truist kept a rating even after cutting its price target to $394 from $424, suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot remains a popular dividend name, with several articles highlighting its income appeal and blue-chip status, which may help limit downside for income-focused investors. Article Title

Home Depot remains a popular dividend name, with several articles highlighting its income appeal and blue-chip status, which may help limit downside for income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary ahead of the upcoming report is mixed, with some noting the stock may still offer value after recent weakness, while others question whether the bull case can survive the print. Article Title

Investor commentary ahead of the upcoming report is mixed, with some noting the stock may still offer value after recent weakness, while others question whether the bull case can survive the print. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been falling ahead of earnings, with articles pointing to a multi-day pullback and a move toward a more than two-year low, signaling bearish investor sentiment before the report. Article Title

The stock has been falling ahead of earnings, with articles pointing to a multi-day pullback and a move toward a more than two-year low, signaling bearish investor sentiment before the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts are expecting a decline in earnings in the upcoming quarter, adding to concerns that housing-related weakness and softer discretionary spending could pressure results. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $408.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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