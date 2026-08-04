AtriCure, Inc. $ATRC Stock Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC - Free Report) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,285 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.37% of AtriCure worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, Director Karen Prange sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at $755,586.45. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 6,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $239,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 100,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,888,497.20. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 40,182 shares of company stock worth $1,505,092 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $38.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.39 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure, Inc. has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. AtriCure had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. AtriCure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.320 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AtriCure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded AtriCure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company focused on the development, manufacture and marketing of innovative therapies to treat atrial fibrillation (AF) and related conditions. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Mason, Ohio, AtriCure has established itself as a leader in surgical ablation devices designed to interrupt the errant electrical pathways that cause AF. The company's solutions are used by cardiac surgeons and electrophysiologists to reduce the risk of stroke and improve patient outcomes in the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent AF.

The company's product portfolio centers on its Synergy Surgical Ablation System, which delivers controlled radiofrequency energy in a minimally invasive format, and the cryoICE Cryoablation System, which offers an alternative ablation modality using precise freezing techniques.

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