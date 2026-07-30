ATS Corporation $ATS Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,761,838 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 117,291 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 7.91% of ATS worth $218,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATS in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ATS during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATS in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ATS during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in ATS by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut ATS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on ATS from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised ATS from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded ATS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATS presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ATS

ATS Stock Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $26.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01. ATS Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

ATS (NYSE:ATS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $535.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $529.43 million. ATS had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATS Corporation will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation NYSE: ATS is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

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