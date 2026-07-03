AT&T Inc. $T Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521,120 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,650 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.6% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund's portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned about 0.05% of AT&T worth $102,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 4,352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,796 shares of the technology company's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,730 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 207,063 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. AT&T stock’s bad week just keeps getting worse

AT&T expanded its Build-A-Plan service, letting customers bundle customized wireless plans with home internet options; the move could boost upselling, simplify customer acquisition, and strengthen competitive positioning. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares.

Investor interest has risen, with unusual call-option activity suggesting traders are positioning for a potential rebound or catalyst-driven move in AT&T shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story.

Several articles highlighted AT&T as a high-yield telecom name and a potential defensive holding for retirees, reinforcing the stock’s appeal as an income play rather than a fast-growth story. Negative Sentiment: Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Oppenheimer downgrades AT&T stock on SpaceX threat

Shares have been pressured by concerns over SpaceX’s long-term threat to wireless carriers, and at least one analyst downgrade cited that competitive risk as a reason for caution. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary also noted recent weakness in AT&T alongside Verizon as telecom investors digest the possibility of new satellite-based competition.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Arete Research raised shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

See Also

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