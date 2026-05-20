AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 98.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 557,261 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in AT&T by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,087,055 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 496,804 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on T. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $173.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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