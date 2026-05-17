AT&T Inc. $T Stake Raised by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,557 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 189,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 31,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock worth $361,779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of AT&T by 140.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,073 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 749.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research raised AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

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AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE:T opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. AT&T's payout ratio is 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

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