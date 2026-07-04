AT&T Inc. $T Stock Holdings Decreased by Leonteq Securities AG

Leonteq Securities AG lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,243 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 164,743 shares during the quarter. Leonteq Securities AG's holdings in AT&T were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Arete Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AT&T

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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