Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Laureate Education $LAUR

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,005 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the quarter. Laureate Education comprises about 5.0% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Laureate Education worth $9,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 1,060.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,101,074 shares of the company's stock valued at $160,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,417 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laureate Education by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,708 shares of the company's stock worth $89,384,000 after buying an additional 915,358 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,554,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,266,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,315,000 after acquiring an additional 811,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,288,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,133,000 after acquiring an additional 685,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LAUR

Laureate Education Price Performance

Shares of LAUR opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.42. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $272.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Laureate Education's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

Further Reading

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