Audent Global Asset Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Audent Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,004.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,665 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 52,445 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.3% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Audent Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubicon Advisors GP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,881,733 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $270,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,097 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Netflix by 910.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,216,494 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $864,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,472 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.26.

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Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $77.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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