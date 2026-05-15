AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 205,974 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,803,292 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 205,974 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.1% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Amphenol worth $243,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Towne Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $129.05 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $135.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here