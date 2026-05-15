AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6,175.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 179,596 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $82,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. President Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 0.4%

TSLA opened at $443.30 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.70, a P/E/G ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.79. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $386.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $418.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

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