AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,976 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Robinhood Markets worth $71,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 107.6% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 9th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOOD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 57,261 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $4,946,205.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $768,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares in the company, valued at $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

HOOD opened at $80.70 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $153.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Further Reading

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