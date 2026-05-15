AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 120,496 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 264.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,129 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 120,496 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $178,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,141,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after buying an additional 1,006,885 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,525,902 shares of the company's stock worth $3,823,977,000 after buying an additional 964,675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,133,676 shares of the company's stock worth $5,517,059,000 after buying an additional 937,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company's stock worth $1,761,772,000 after buying an additional 744,868 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,006.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $939.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $996.95. The stock has a market cap of $948.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,344.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,218.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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