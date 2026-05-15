AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 545,668 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,926 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 545,668 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.65% of CF Industries worth $78,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in CF Industries by 451.3% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CF Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $122.90 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $123.55 and its 200-day moving average is $98.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.35. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. CF Industries's payout ratio is 17.97%.

Key CF Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting CF Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for CF Industries (CF) to $15.86 from $14.01, signaling stronger profit expectations and helping reinforce the bullish case for the stock.

Scotiabank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for to $15.86 from $14.01, signaling stronger profit expectations and helping reinforce the bullish case for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks noted that CF shares have started gaining and could move higher near term as analysts continue lifting earnings estimates, which is typically supportive for investor sentiment.

Zacks noted that CF shares have started gaining and could move higher near term as analysts continue lifting earnings estimates, which is typically supportive for investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Higher global energy prices tied to geopolitical supply concerns may be a tailwind for fertilizer names like CF Industries if stronger agricultural input pricing and nitrogen market conditions persist.

Higher global energy prices tied to geopolitical supply concerns may be a tailwind for fertilizer names like CF Industries if stronger agricultural input pricing and nitrogen market conditions persist. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America increased its price target on CF to $106 from $103, but that target still sits well below the current trading level, suggesting the new note was more of a modest adjustment than a strong bullish call. MarketScreener

Bank of America increased its price target on CF to $106 from $103, but that target still sits well below the current trading level, suggesting the new note was more of a modest adjustment than a strong bullish call. Neutral Sentiment: CF Industries also presented at a farm-to-market conference, but there was no major new company-specific announcement in the transcript to suggest a direct stock catalyst.

CF Industries also presented at a farm-to-market conference, but there was no major new company-specific announcement in the transcript to suggest a direct stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank’s $120 price target and “Sector Perform” rating imply limited upside from current levels, which may temper enthusiasm despite the improved earnings forecasts.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $427,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,256.50. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,586,977.72. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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