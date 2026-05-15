AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 600,236 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 2,099.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,824 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 600,236 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $40,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 26.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,859,085 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,637,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,048,679 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,648,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,283,221,000 after buying an additional 3,517,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $750,110,000 after buying an additional 1,630,620 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after buying an additional 6,246,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,594,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $420,834,000 after buying an additional 5,260,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $88.28 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $88.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 173,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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