AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 753,259 Shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 753,259 shares during the period. Aercap comprises approximately 0.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.74% of Aercap worth $199,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aercap by 12.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Aercap by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,140 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Aercap by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,634,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aercap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 533,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $64,610,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aercap by 17.5% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 208,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,229,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aercap alerts: Sign Up

Aercap Stock Down 0.6%

AER stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average of $140.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.80. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-14.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Aercap's payout ratio is 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AER shares. Barclays upped their target price on Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aercap from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Aercap and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Get Our Latest Report on Aercap

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aercap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aercap wasn't on the list.

While Aercap currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here