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AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
May 15, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • AustralianSuper Pty Ltd opened a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter, buying 118,897 shares worth about $36.6 million.
  • Other institutional investors also added to or initiated stakes in GE Aerospace, and institutions now own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
  • GE Aerospace posted a strong quarter with EPS of $1.86 versus the $1.60 estimate and 24.6% year-over-year revenue growth, while analysts currently rate the stock Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $348.22.
  • Interested in GE Aerospace? Here are five stocks we like better.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 118,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $36,624,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 72.0% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $357.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $348.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $291.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.36. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $223.45 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $298.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.09.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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