AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,003 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 66,800 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the acquisition, the director owned 434 shares in the company, valued at $101,265.22. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore raised their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Argus set a $360.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $294.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $324.90. The stock's fifty day moving average is $240.49 and its 200 day moving average is $275.05. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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