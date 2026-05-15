AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,582 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 70,976 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $112,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,452 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $37,175,000 after buying an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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