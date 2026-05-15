AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,373,582 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 70,976 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Uber Technologies worth $112,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $74,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 379,452 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $37,175,000 after buying an additional 38,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.11.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER
Uber Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber said its Uber One subscription program has reached 50 million members, highlighting strong customer loyalty and recurring revenue potential as the company deepens engagement across rides and delivery. Uber just hit an impressive 50M milestone
- Positive Sentiment: Uber is expanding its technology and operations footprint in India with two new campuses and a data-center partnership, signaling ongoing investment in product development and infrastructure that could support future growth. Uber to open 2 campuses in India to support product development, operations
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with Fox Advisors upgrading Uber to Outperform and setting a $95 target, while another update nudged fair-value estimates higher as investors reassess Uber’s autonomy partnerships and valuation. Uber Technologies (UBER) – Among the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now for a $1 Million Portfolio How The Uber Technologies (UBER) Narrative Is Shifting Around Autonomy Deals And Valuation
- Positive Sentiment: Uber continues to get bullish attention from prominent market voices and investors, including commentary from Jim Cramer and a note that billionaire David Tepper views Uber as a top AI stock, which may help sentiment around the shares. Jim Cramer on Uber: “There Aren’t Many as Good” This is why Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a Top AI Stock, according to Billionaire David Tepper
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles continue to frame Uber as a potential “everything app” or a beneficiary of robotaxi and autonomy upside, but these are longer-term themes rather than immediate catalysts. Can Uber Make an “Everything” App? Uber: Accelerating Flywheel With Superapp And Robotaxis Upside
- Neutral Sentiment: Uber’s leadership reshuffle, focused on AI and autonomous-vehicle risk management, appears strategic rather than alarming and may simply reflect the company’s shifting priorities. Uber Reshapes Leadership To Tackle AI And Autonomous Vehicle Risks
- Negative Sentiment: Uber’s public sparring with Waymo could underscore competitive pressure in autonomous driving, even if it does not change near-term fundamentals. Uber has been taking direct — and indirect — shots at its partner, Waymo
Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies
In related news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy purchased 22,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Uber Technologies Price Performance
Shares of UBER opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.16.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
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Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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