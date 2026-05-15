AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,326,998 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,440,979 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.09% of NU worth $72,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NU. LOM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 5,448.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of NU by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NU by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company's stock.

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised NU from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.20 to $17.60 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key NU News

Here are the key news stories impacting NU this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nu Holdings reported first-quarter EPS of $0.18 to $0.19, below the $0.20 consensus estimate, which disappointed investors and helped trigger the selloff. Article Title

Nu Holdings reported first-quarter EPS of $0.18 to $0.19, below the $0.20 consensus estimate, which disappointed investors and helped trigger the selloff. Negative Sentiment: The company’s Q1 revenue came in at $5.32 billion, topping estimates, but the market is still reacting more to the earnings shortfall than the sales beat. Article Title

The company’s Q1 revenue came in at $5.32 billion, topping estimates, but the market is still reacting more to the earnings shortfall than the sales beat. Neutral Sentiment: Nu also released its full first-quarter 2026 financial results and earnings materials, giving investors more detail on margins, return on equity, and credit trends. Article Title

Nu also released its full first-quarter 2026 financial results and earnings materials, giving investors more detail on margins, return on equity, and credit trends. Neutral Sentiment: One analysis argues Nu could turn AI-driven credit expansion into a durable banking advantage, which supports the long-term growth story but does not offset the near-term earnings disappointment. Article Title

One analysis argues Nu could turn AI-driven credit expansion into a durable banking advantage, which supports the long-term growth story but does not offset the near-term earnings disappointment. Positive Sentiment: Some market commentary and retail interest continue to frame NU as a deep-value opportunity, while a separate price-target piece suggests meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,312,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,245,725.78. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here